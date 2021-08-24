NEW DETAILS: Rising COVID cases spur Centerville schools to rework masking plan

Centerville’s superintendent is preparing a new masking plan as he and some school board members worry about rising COVID-19 cases.
Increased numbers of coronavirus cases have occurred at the middle schools and Centerville High School, both levels where face masks are optional, Superintendent Tom Henderson told board of education members Monday night.
Lower grade levels – where masks are mandatory – have only had four students quarantined due to in-school exposure, he said.
Since Aug. 16, Centerville has had 57 positive COVID cases among students and staff, Henderson said. He said two central members of the district’s central office team were not at Monday night’s board work session because they are recovering.
“It’s affecting a lot of places. It’s affecting a lot of people,” he said. “And I’ve become convinced that this is different than before. This is much stronger.
“I know the people I am referring to…they’re struggling to get back,” Henderson added. “These are healthy, young individuals that have had a hard time getting over this this time. So it worries me, quite frankly.”
Board members Dr. David Roer, a physician, said the district should beef up its masking policy while John Doll expressed similar thoughts.
The board asked Henderson to prepare a plan for dealing with COVID-19 going forward.