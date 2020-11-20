Top Dog Saloon in Fairborn cited for health order violation

Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a complaint about the Top Dog Saloon at 308 W. Main St. in Fairborn, according to a news release.

While there, agents ordered two bottles of beer at 10:20 p.m. The state prohibits the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., and bars must close by 11 p.m., according to the health orders approved by the state liquor board and Gov. Mike DeWine.