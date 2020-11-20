Top Dog Saloon in Fairborn cited for health order violation

A Fairborn bar was recently cited for a health order violation enacted during the coronavirus pandemic.
Agents of the Ohio Investigative Unit of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a complaint about the Top Dog Saloon at 308 W. Main St. in Fairborn, according to a news release.
While there, agents ordered two bottles of beer at 10:20 p.m. The state prohibits the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m., and bars must close by 11 p.m., according to the health orders approved by the state liquor board and Gov. Mike DeWine.
“The bartender opened and served the agents two beers,” the release stated.
Also, two patrons inside the bar left and followed the agents after they had identified themselves, according to the release.
The cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act, the release stated.