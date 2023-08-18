Tornado-ravaged Trotwood apartment complex could have prospective buyer

TROTWOOD — A Trotwood apartment complex that has sat abandoned for four years after it was ravaged by the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes may be on a path to redevelopment.

The city of Trotwood in January 2022 filed a lawsuit in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court against the owners of the Woodland Hills Apartments at 5900 Macduff Drive, asking the court to declare the complex a public nuisance and for all buildings to be demolished should the court agree they are beyond repair.

According to a July 2023 court filing from Judge Susan Solle, an agreement was reached between the parties, allowing further litigation to be suspended for a period of 150 days while Woodland Hills associates work with a prospective buyer to determine a plan for potential development of the property and nuisance abatement.

Any plan presented to the judge will need to be agreeable to the city of Trotwood.

City Manager Quincy Pope said Thursday he ultimately hopes to see the damaged buildings demolished and the site redeveloped.

“The city’s position has not changed,” he said. “We’re willing to work with any responsible developer to redevelop that site into something that makes sense for the community.”

Attorneys representing Woodland Hills could be reached for comment Thursday.

The 430-unit Woodland Hills complex is the largest property damaged in the 2019 tornado outbreak that is still standing. Even with security on site, multiple of the 19 buildings have been affected by fires in the past few years.

Woodland Hills sits south of Westbrook Road, just west of Salem Avenue. A single line of trees separates the complex from the large Westbrooke Village apartments. While both residential developments were hit hard by the tornadoes, Westbrooke Village has been fully renovated and reoccupied.