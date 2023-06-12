BreakingNews
Tornadoes confirmed in Miami, Champaign counties
Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

Storm survey results confirmed tornadoes touched down Sunday evening in Miami and Champaign counties.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington confirmed a tornado occurred near Tipp City in Miami County late Sunday evening. A tornado also was confirmed near Christiansburg in Champaign County Sunday evening as well.

The results of the surveys will be available this afternoon.

Tornado warnings were issued in multiple area counties Sunday evening as a line of storms moved through the area, leaving thousands without power.

AES Ohio reported more than 5,500 customers without power around 9 p.m. on Sunday. More than 300 customers remained without power as of Monday afternoon, with the majority of outages in Montgomery County.

AES crews in Christiansburg said power was restored to most village residents by 5 a.m. Monday.

There were reports of multiple trees down in Christiansburg and a house in Tipp City had roof damage, according to NWS.

Christiansburg resident Kurt Emerick said there were a lot of high winds he could hear at first and that the winds were rotating outside at first under a minute.

There was no damage to his home, he said.

“We were really fortunate,” Emerick said.

Pat Schaefer, who also lives in Christiansburg, said it was raining when he went to the store and the town was torn up when he got back.

“Trees down. Branches down. Stuff flying everywhere,” Schafer said. “I don’t know if it were a straight-line (wind) or a tornado, but it looked like a straight-line.”

Starting at about 7:15 p.m., tornado warnings were issued in Clark, Miami and Montgomery counties with a later tornado warning added in Champaign County.

More about the storm survey information can be found here.

