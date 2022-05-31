Traffic fatalities up over Memorial Day holiday in Ohio

Traffic fatalities were up this Memorial Day holiday weekend across Ohio compared to the year before.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol on Tuesday reported 17 deaths between Friday and Monday, up from 15 deaths reported during last year’s four-day holiday weekend.
The only area traffic death was in Warren County.
A passenger, whose name on Tuesday had not yet been released, was ejected and fatally struck by a car just before 1:20 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 71 in Union Twp.
A 2019 International semi was headed south on I-71 when it rear-ended a 2003 Ford E-150 van traveling at slow speed. One passenger in the van was ejected and came to rest in the roadway, according to the patrol’s Lebanon Post.
The passenger was then struck by a southbound vehicle that did not stop after hitting the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and another passenger in the van were injured and taken to Bethesda North Hospital in the Hamilton County suburban city of Montgomery.
Troopers over the weekend this year made 26,150 traffic enforcement contacts, including 490 OVI arrests, 299 drug arrests and 3,992 safety belt citations.
The patrol also made 13,249 non-enforcement contacts, which included assisting 2,706 motorists.
