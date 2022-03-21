Hamburger icon
Traffic initiative focusing on reducing crash-causing behaviors on US 35, I-75

By Kristen Spicker
18 minutes ago

A traffic initiative on US 53 and Interstate 75 in Montgomery County Wednesday will look to reduce crash-causing behaviors.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Dayton Police Department are partnering together for the enforcement project.

Officers will focus reducing reckless driving, impaired driving and speeding.

The traffic initiative is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

