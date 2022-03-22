Woman arrested after Dayton crash sends 5 to hospital

A woman was arrested after she hit two other vehicles in Dayton Monday night, resulting in five people being sent to the hospital.
Some of the people suffered serious injures, said Dayton police Sgt. Gordon Cairns.
The crash was reported in near Philadelphia Drive and Forest Grove Avenue. Four people were in one of the vehicles that was hit and one was person was in the other vehicle, Cairns said.
The female driver who hit the two vehicles was arrested for aggravated vehicular assault, he added.
The crash remains under investigation. We will update this story as more information is released.
