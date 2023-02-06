Trial for transgender woman accused of public indecency at Xenia YMCA postponed

Rachel Glines was charged in Xenia Municipal Court with three counts of public indecency, for incidents at the YMCA in September, November, and a third incident between November 2021 and 2022 in which three underage girls were present. The charges are all fourth-degree misdemeanors.

Glines’ lawyer filed a motion to dismiss the third count last Thursday, saying the vagueness of the accusation is a violation of Glines’ right to due process, according to the filing. In an objection filed the next day, the state argued the lack of an exact date is not a “material detriment” to the criminal case.