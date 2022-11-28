Xenia seeking legal guidance over YMCA transgender locker room policy

“We recognize that the YMCA has the right to operate their organization according to their own principles even if we disagree with them. Nevertheless, we are disappointed that this is their view given their heritage and the role they play in our community,” Holloway wrote. “Even more so, we are saddened by the fact that their policy which permits men into the women’s locker room has not been clearly communicated to their members.”

In a statement to the Dayton Daily News, YMCA Director Dale Brunner said their facilities are places of public accommodation and must comply with the Ohio Civil Rights Commission and Ohio laws against discrimination.

“Given our strong record, our adherence to the law, our dedication to inclusiveness, and our environment designed to protect personal privacy for all, we will not alter our current policies,” Brunner wrote.

“Let it be known that, under no circumstances will we investigate an individual’s birth gender identity and then assign individuals to locker rooms. That would be counter to law, counter to respect for all people, and it is not who or what we are as an organization.”

Brunner also provided a copy of the posted locker room guidelines at the Xenia YMCA, which asks patrons to “Please remain properly covered while in public areas of the locker room.”