Trial set to begin in case accusing ex-cop of rape

Local News | 10 minutes ago
By Nancy Bowman, Contributing Writer

TROY – Jury selection is scheduled to begin today in a Miami County court for a former West Milton police officer accused of raping a child.

Kevin C. Wright, 33, of West Milton, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape of a person under age 18. The trial is scheduled to continue through next week.

Wright has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another between Aug. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019; and Dec. 8, 2019. The child was between the ages of 10 and 12 during the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.

Wright had been with the West Milton Police Department since September 2018. He previously worked with the Covington Police Department.

He was placed on paid administrative leave when an investigation began in December 2019. He was placed on unpaid administrative leave when the indictment was served in 2020. He has since resigned from the department, according to Police Chief Harry Busse.

Wright is free after posting bail.

