Trial set to begin in case accusing ex-cop of rape

Kevin C. Wright, 33, of West Milton, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of felony rape of a person under age 18. The trial is scheduled to continue through next week.

Wright has been accused of engaging in sexual conduct with another between Aug. 1, 2017, and June 1, 2018; Aug. 1, 2018, to June 1, 2019; and Dec. 8, 2019. The child was between the ages of 10 and 12 during the alleged offenses, according to the indictment.