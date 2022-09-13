Tribute event to honor ‘Champions of Hope’

Person of Inspiration: Mary Lynn Dorow has fought ovarian cancer for more than six years. As a mother of three adult children and the executive vice president of Fred J. Miller Inc., Dorow is described as a multi-tasker who always has a positive attitude. Through her battles with ovarian cancer, she still finds time to be active in the community, mentor and coach students at Alter High School, and spend time with loved ones.

Caregiver: Elesha Snyder is the cofounder of Breast Wishes, a nonprofit organization that has granted more than 150 wishes for local breast cancer patients since 2017. Snyder was inspired to start Breast Wishes following the passing of her sister, Kelli, in 2006 after a five-year battle with breast cancer.

Survivor – MarySusan Vinskey is known for her positive outlook, great attitude, and compassionate demeanor. As a stage four ovarian cancer patient and mother of three children, Vinskey is still involved in mentoring other cancer patients; helping with nonprofit organizations, such as Pink Ribbon Girls and 4BytheShore; and educating the public through speeches about cancer.

Medical Professional: Dr. Tarek Sabagh is board certified in medical oncology and hematology at Premier Health. He is a member of the American Society of Clinical Oncology, Dayton Clinical Oncology Program, and the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer. Dr. Sabagh has been treating patients and teaching medical students as an Associate Clinical Professor at Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine for more than 20 years.

“The battle against cancer is a difficult journey for our oncology patients,” said Beth Hutter, vice president of Miami Valley Hospital Foundation. “Funds raised from this event will help enhance integrative therapy programs offered to our patients at Miami Valley Hospital, as well as provide other programming assistance. Our goal is to help ease the journey for our patients and their families.”

Cancer is a unifying subject for many individuals as Lewis points out everyone has a cancer story and is impacted by cancer is some way.

“We know that there are 3,500 new diagnoses every year,” Lewis said. “Those patients need support. Those are new people fighting the journey every year.”

The Champions of Hope ceremony raises support for local cancer patients, such as through funding exercise therapy, massage, and even a snack cart to help take patients’ minds off of the stress and difficulties of the moment.

“It sounds like a little thing, but these little things take the weight off our patients,” Lewis said, adding how one patient they helped focused on what he would get at the snack cart to distract him in his hour-long drive to the hospital for his treatment.

In addition to therapies and programs, these funds will also go into a discretionary fund to help patients and their families, Lewis said.

“Every dollar goes right back to support patients and their families,” Lewis said.

How to reserve a seat

Reserved seating at the Oct. 11 Champions of Hope ceremony is available at $125 per person. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., the event will include heavy hors d’oeuvres, desserts, and beverages. The formal presentation will start at 6:30 p.m. Honorees will be introduced through video profiles followed by an award presentation.

To reserve a seat, call (937) 208-2700, or visit the Miami Valley Hospital Foundation’s website.