Troopers report 12 deadly crashes across Ohio over Labor Day weekend

There were 12 deadly crashes across Ohio over the Labor Day holiday weekend.
The crashes resulted in 12 deaths, according to preliminary Labor Day enforcement data from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers arrested 420 drivers for OVI and issued 2,465 seat belt citations. They also made 292 drug arrests and 128 felony apprehensions, according to a release issued Tuesday from the highway patrol.
In all there were 18,195 traffic enforcement stops along with 9,729 non-enforcement stops, and troopers assisted 1,861 motorists, the patrol said.
The Labor Day reporting period began began at midnight Friday and ended at 11:59 p.m. Monday.
In Other News
1
Almost 40% of COVID patients at Dayton Children’s are in the ICU...
2
Lebanon, Carlisle schools reopen after pausing due to COVID-19, other...
3
Dayton-area communities plan 9/11 ceremonies, events to honor 20th...
4
Main Street Lebanon navigating leadership changes after council...
5
‘Words of Hope’ candlelight vigil for suicide prevention set for...