dayton-daily-news logo
X

Man killed after crashing into tree in Beavercreek Twp.; speed believed to be a factor

ajc.com

Local News
By Kristen Spicker
28 minutes ago

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fiery crash that killed a man in Beavercreek Twp. Labor Day morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash and man was the only occupant.

His identity will be released once family is notified.

ExploreCoroner’s office called to officer-involved shooting in Miami Twp.; Ohio BCI investigating

Around 4:50 a.m. the man was driving a Ford Edge south on Beaver Valley Road just past Kemp Road. While approaching an S-bend Siebenthaler’s Beavercreek Garden Center, the SUV went airborne off the road, an OSHP dispatcher said. The SUV hit a tree head-on and caught on fire.

The driver was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to OSHP. Troopers are investigating if impairment was a factor.

The crash closed Beaver Valley Road, which reopened around 8:30 a.m.

We will update this story as more information is available.

ExploreBeavercreek family fights to help loved ones escape the Taliban

In Other News
1
Man dead following weekend fire in Dayton; investigators working to...
2
Xenia to hold on charter amendment vote
3
Local man who escaped Vietnam sees similarities in those who fled...
4
Labor Day report: Pandemic hit low-wage workers hardest
5
Greene County solar farm public hearing in November
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top