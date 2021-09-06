Man killed after crashing into tree in Beavercreek Twp.; speed believed to be a factor

Speed is believed to be a factor in a fiery crash that killed a man in Beavercreek Twp. Labor Day morning, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and man was the only occupant.
His identity will be released once family is notified.
Around 4:50 a.m. the man was driving a Ford Edge south on Beaver Valley Road just past Kemp Road. While approaching an S-bend Siebenthaler’s Beavercreek Garden Center, the SUV went airborne off the road, an OSHP dispatcher said. The SUV hit a tree head-on and caught on fire.
The driver was believed to be traveling at a high rate of speed, according to OSHP. Troopers are investigating if impairment was a factor.
The crash closed Beaver Valley Road, which reopened around 8:30 a.m.
