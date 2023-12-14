Trotwood man accused of beating man to death, stuffing body inside toolbox

A Trotwood man is accused of bounding a man with rope and duct tape, beating him to death and then placing his body inside a toolbox found in the woods last year.

Nicholas Ray Swisher, 29, is charged with murder, felonious assault, kidnapping, tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse. A $1 million cash-only bond was set during his Thursday arraignment in Montgomery County Municipal Court - Western Division in Trotwood.

The victim, identified as 61-year-old John Mullins of Trotwood, was found dead Sept. 29, 2022, near the 6500 block of Midway Avenue, less than a mile from his home, Trotwood police said last year.

Mullins was believed to have been killed between Sept. 22 and 29, 2022 at Swisher’s Lensdale Avenue house, according to an affidavit.

“Nicholas Swisher did lure John Mullins to the address. While there, Nicholas Swisher hit, kicked and stomped Mullins. He then bound him with rope and duct tape before causing his death by beating,” the affidavit read. “Nicholas then wrapped Mullins’ body, put him in a toolbox and disposed of him in the woods.”

