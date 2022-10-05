BreakingNews
Trotwood police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found last week
Trotwood police investigating ‘suspicious’ death of man found last week

Trotwood police are asking for the public’s help in the death investigation of a man whose body was found last week.

On Sept. 29, police found 61-year-old John Mullins, of Trotwood, dead near 6585 Midway Ave., according to a press release. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is working to determine his cause and manner of death, but police referred to the incident as a “suspicious death.”

It’s not clear how long Mullins’ body was at that location, according to police.

“Due to this being an active investigation no further information can be released as this at this time,” the press release said.

Anyone with information should call Detective S. Jackson at 937-854-3988 or email sjackson@trotwood.org. Anonymous tips can be sent to Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or by visiting www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.

