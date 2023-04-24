Trotwood man accused of pointing laser at highway patrol helicopter

A Trotwood man is accused of pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter in Dayton.
Isiah Swisher, 22, was issued a summons to appear for his May 4 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser, a felony, according to his Friday indictment.
The Dayton Police Department investigated the incident.
“The defendant is accused of shining/pointing a red laser directly at an Ohio State Patrol helicopter on March 16,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. “The defendant was in the area of Nathaniel Street and Morgan Avenue in Dayton.”
A Dayton man indicted earlier this month also is accused of pointing a laser at an aircraft.
Rusam Gegraev, 37, was indicted April 6 for attempt to commit interfering with operation of aircraft with laser and possession of criminal tools.
He reportedly pointed a laser at a fixed wing airplane, Dayton police said. The type of plane and whether it was private, commercial or military was not clear.
