Trotwood man accused of pointing laser at highway patrol helicopter

Crime & Law
By
16 minutes ago

A Trotwood man is accused of pointing a laser at an Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter in Dayton.

Isiah Swisher, 22, was issued a summons to appear for his May 4 arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for one count of interfering with operation of aircraft with laser, a felony, according to his Friday indictment.

The Dayton Police Department investigated the incident.

“The defendant is accused of shining/pointing a red laser directly at an Ohio State Patrol helicopter on March 16,” said Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Greg Flannagan. “The defendant was in the area of Nathaniel Street and Morgan Avenue in Dayton.”

