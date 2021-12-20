Trotwood police cruiser hit while blocking road for other crash

A car hit a Trotwood police cruiser that was blocking traffic for another crash that was under investigation Monday morning.
An officer suffered minor injuries, according to Trotwood Police Department. It was not clear if anyone else was injured.
The cruiser was being used to close Salem Road at the Denlinger Road intersection for a separate two-vehicle crash on Salem Avenue around 8:30 a.m., according to a Trotwood Police Department crash report.
A 42-year-old man was driving the 2008 Pontiac G6 and ignored a traffic control device at the intersection prior to the crash, according to the report.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as more details are released.
