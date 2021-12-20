Hamburger icon
Man seriously injured in weekend fire at Dayton house

By Kristen Spicker
20 minutes ago

A man found leaning out the window during a house fire in Dayton was transported to the hospital in critical condition Sunday.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to the fire in the 700 block of Xenia Avenue around 7:13 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a fire on the second story of the home with a man leaning out the window near the fire, according to the Dayton Fire Department. Firefighters used a ground ladder to get to the window and rescue the man.

The man was moved to a medic unit and received care on the way to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Firefighters contained the fire to the room of origin on the second floor, according to the fire department.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental. Preliminary reports estimate the fire caused about $5,000 worth of damage.

