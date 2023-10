On Friday, Oct. 6, beginning at approximately 7 a.m., a road resurfacing project will begin on Salem Bend Drive (from Olive Road to Westbrook).

On Monday thru Wednesday, Oct. 9-11, the road will be closed to through traffic due to resurfacing of the roadway. Detour signs will be posted and traffic will be re-routed, weather permitting.

Any questions or concerns may be referred to the Public Works Department at 937-837-1702.