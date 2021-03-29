Trotwood seeks tax renewal for city services

Trotwood city leaders are asking residents to vote in favor of Issue 10, an operations renewal tax levy for various city services in May.
The levy is a 5-year, 5.75-mill property tax renewal that’ll cost homeowners of a $100,000 home $175.35 each year. The levy is estimated to generate over $1.2 million in funds for the city. The funds generated will cover areas of economic development efforts, landscaping, emergency services and other city-funded programs.
“We are still recovering from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and a declining revenue environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore it would be difficult to maintain quality municipal services without the funds generated from this renewal levy. We have great momentum moving into fiscal year 2021 and we want to maintain our essential services for our community,” said City Manager Quincy Pope.
The tax levy was first introduced in 2001 and aims to attract new businesses and support existing ones as well as fund city landscaping and cemetery upkeep. Money generated from the levy will fund school and community programs in addition to funding the city’s emergency response force.
“It will allow the city to continue moving forward with road surfacing and repair plans of 411 lane-miles of roadways,” said Pope. “It provides funding for police services from community, patrol, criminal investigation, traffic enforcement to creating strategies to combat crime, provides funding to maintain all city of Trotwood buildings, equipment and infrastructure.”