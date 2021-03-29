Trotwood seeks tax renewal for city services

The levy is a 5-year, 5.75-mill property tax renewal that’ll cost homeowners of a $100,000 home $175.35 each year. The levy is estimated to generate over $1.2 million in funds for the city. The funds generated will cover areas of economic development efforts, landscaping, emergency services and other city-funded programs.

“We are still recovering from the 2019 Memorial Day tornadoes and a declining revenue environment caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore it would be difficult to maintain quality municipal services without the funds generated from this renewal levy. We have great momentum moving into fiscal year 2021 and we want to maintain our essential services for our community,” said City Manager Quincy Pope.