Trotwood sports complex dome, a high school trainer helps save a life and other weekend stories you might have missed

Flyght Academy officials said in a Facebook post that the inflation was a test of the facility’s mechanics.

“The Dome trial run inflation was a success,” the post reads. “More information and reveals coming soon.”

The sports complex project is being spearheaded by developer Chris Wright, a Trotwood native and former University of Dayton basketball star who also played professionally. Project plans were approved by the city of Trotwood in 2021.

Flying drones is surprise part of job for Montgomery County employee

Drone technology isn’t new. In fact, the first unmanned aerial vehicles date back to the mid to late 1800′s when unmanned balloons were armed with explosives and used in battle. Today’s drones are much more advanced, guided by computers and used in myriad of ways, including locally in Montgomery County.

Kara Hamby of Englewood works full time for Montgomery County and recently became a licensed drone “pilot.” Unlike aircraft pilots, Hamby keeps her feet firmly planted on the ground, overseeing the drone’s flight and helping to guide it remotely.

Hamby started her career with the county as a communications specialist in July of 2019 and was promoted to public information officer for business services in April.

Local high school athlete collapses; school says trainers helped save her life

RIVERSIDE — Mad River school officials have dubbed two district athletic trainers heroes after the pair sprang into action to save the life of a student this week.

During a track practice on Tuesday, a student became ill and went to the trainers’ office to seek help, but then suddenly passed out unconscious, the district said in a Facebook post on Friday.

Athletic trainers Emily Martz and Alex Brummett acted quickly by immediately starting CPR and using one of the district’s AED machines while waiting for medics to arrive.

High schools: Tri-Village wins first girls basketball state championship

DAYTON — With eight seconds remaining and their team up five points, Rylee Sagester and Torie Richards embraced at the opposite free throw line.

With an insurmountable lead, the Tri-Village High School seniors couldn’t stop smiling. They knew they had just accomplished their ultimate goal — winning a state championship.

“At that point, me and Torie were already headed back to New Madison to celebrate,” Sagester said.

DAYTON EATS: Battle of the Bartenders hints to wonderful things to come on spring, summer local restaurant menus

Buckeye Vodka Battle of the Bartenders crowned its eighth champion this month with much fanfare.

Liz Valenti, Wheat Penny Oven & Bar chef and co-owner, and her hugely talented kitchen team were named the new champions for their truly excellent cocktail, “Stop and Smell the Roses” made with rose hip, black tea and cardamom infused vodka with punt e mes (an Italian vermouth), housemade orgeat, lemon, grapefruit, Earl Gray tea and rose water topped off with a sea salt foam.

The drink was conceived by bar manager Thomas Morris and the wonderful dish accompanying it — an herb salad with cold poached shrimp, pickled cherry and pistachio gremolata garnished with slivers of Fresno chilies was executed by the kitchen team of sous chef Hannah Cranmer and chef Nicholas Cheng.

