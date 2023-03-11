Local high school athlete collapses; school says trainers helped save her life

“This week, the heroic and immediate actions of two Stebbins athletic trainers provided a successful outcome for a child who recently experienced a life-threatening event,” the district said in its post. “The doctors at Children’s stated that without the quick actions of the two trainers, the results would have been different.”

Two local businesses have planned fundraising events to benefit the student.

Giovanni’s Fairborn will donate a portion of sales between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.

Cake, Hope, and Love in Beavercreek pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from orders placed on Friday and Saturday.