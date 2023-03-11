Local high school athlete collapses; school says trainers helped save her life

RIVERSIDE — Mad River school officials have dubbed two district athletic trainers heroes after the pair sprang into action to save the life of a student this week.
During a track practice on Tuesday, a student became ill and went to the trainers’ office to seek help, but then suddenly passed out unconscious, the district said in a Facebook post on Friday.
Athletic trainers Emily Martz and Alex Brummett acted quickly by immediately starting CPR and using one of the district’s AED machines while waiting for medics to arrive.
The student was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital before being transferred via CareFlight to Cincinnati Children’s, according to an online fundraiser created to help the student’s family pay for medical bills.
The student suffered what is known as a “widowmaker” heart attack, the fundraiser states, which is a life-threatening heart attack caused by a full blockage of the left anterior descending artery (LAD).
“This week, the heroic and immediate actions of two Stebbins athletic trainers provided a successful outcome for a child who recently experienced a life-threatening event,” the district said in its post. “The doctors at Children’s stated that without the quick actions of the two trainers, the results would have been different.”
Two local businesses have planned fundraising events to benefit the student.
Giovanni’s Fairborn will donate a portion of sales between 4 and 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 14.
Cake, Hope, and Love in Beavercreek pledged to donate a portion of proceeds from orders placed on Friday and Saturday.
