Trotwood voters to decide on fire/EMS levy renewal

“Feedback is one of the way citizens can always hold government officials accountable,” she said. “Voters should not wait until election day or levy renewals to speak up, (as) those events occur once every two or four years. Citizens should contact staff/supervisors when they experience a concern to resolve the matter as soon as possible.”

According to city officials, this tax generates around $989,000 annually. Deputy Fire and EMS Chief Chad McInturff said in January these funds are critical to the provision of emergency services in Trotwood.

“This levy is all encompassing for personnel, equipment, vehicles, trainings, and essentially all areas that allow us to do our job,” he said. “Denial of this renewal will impact every area of our ability to provide services.”

Revenue from the levy also provides funding necessary for community and school education programs and for continuing education for personnel, officials said.

If approved, the cost of the levy would continue to be $144.13 per year for the owner of a $100,000 home.

Kellum said current fire/EMS staffing levels are contingent upon the budget established using estimated funding from this levy.

“Passing this renewal is a must to maintain the staffing levels and service our community needs,” she said.

In 2022, Trotwood fire/EMS responded to 6,893 calls and transported 4,222 patients to local hospitals. According to the most recent U.S. Census Bureau data, the city of Trotwood has a population of nearly 23,000.

“The (number of) calls for service represents 29.96% of our community being affected by medical emergencies,” Kellum noted. “This says this levy is vital for citizens’ health, safety, and welfare in Trotwood.”

In 2021, Trotwood voters approved a similar request for renewal of a five-year, 5.75-mill operating levy. That levy funds about 60% of the city’s police services, as well as administrative, planning and zoning, parks and recreations, and other essential services.

In November 2022, Trotwood voters approved a new five-year, 0.5% income tax that will generate money for road improvements. That levy is estimated to provide around $1 million per year in additional revenue and will allow the city to pave about 5.4 lane miles of road each year, officials say.