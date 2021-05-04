Local levies for police, fire protection ahead in early voting

Levies to help fund police services in Harrison Twp. and Trotwood and fire services in Miami Twp. are all ahead after the counting of absentee ballots.
A Miami Twp. 3.65 mill replacement levy for fire and emergency medical services — the only one of the three that would raise taxes — has early 80% approval, according to unofficial results by the Montgomery County Board of Elections.
A Trotwood 5.75-mill, five-year operating levy has 82% of the absentee votes cast.
If approved, the Trotwood levy would pay for about 60% of the city’s police services as well as administrative, planning and zoning, parks and recreations and other essential services.
Early absentee results show the 6-mill police renewal levy in Harrison Twp. has support of 80% of early voters. Passage would make the levy the permanent.
If passed, the Miami Twp. levy would increase taxes on property owners. The owner of a $100,000 home would see the annual cost climb from $88.74 to $127.75, according to the county auditor’s office. The replacement levy would generate an estimated $2.4 million annually, an increase of $384,396 more than the expiring levy, according to the township.
A five-year deal that started the Miami Valley Fire District in 2012 for Miami Twp. and Miamisburg to share fire and emergency medical services was made permanent in 2017.
Taxes would stay the same for property owners in Trotwood and Harrison Twp.
If passed, a Trotwood owner of a $100,000 home can expect to pay $174.34 per year for the duration of the five-year levy that would generate over $1.2 million, according to the city.
The Harrison Twp. levy, if passed, will continue to bring in nearly $1.4 million annually to pay for police services, including for staffing and equipment like radios and vehicles along with fuel, according to the township.
A Harrison Twp. owner of a $100,000 house would continue paying $183.75 annually, according to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office.