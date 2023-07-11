Trotwood woman indicted for injury crash during pursuit in Dayton

A Trotwood woman indicted Tuesday is accused of causing a crash in April that seriously injured another driver in Dayton while fleeing from troopers.

Marissa J. Applin, 20, was issued a summons to appear July 25 for her arraignment in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court for vehicular assault, failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer and failure to stop after an accident.

Applin was driving a 2015 Kia Optima around 4:30 a.m. April 10 when she reportedly would not pull over for a speed violation and fled from a trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Dayton Post, which prompted a pursuit involving troopers.

Minutes later, Applin was turning left from Bertram Avenue onto Philadelphia Drive in Dayton when the car she was driving was struck by a 2012 Nissan Sentra headed north on Philadelphia Drive, according to a crash report filed by the highway patrol.

Explore UD student dies in Chicago accident over the weekend

“As the vehicle was fleeing, it failed to stop an an intersection,” the report stated.

Applin apparently was not injured and was able to get out of the car and run away.

The driver of the Nissan, a 51-year-old Dayton woman, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, the report stated.