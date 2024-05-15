Troy woman charged in deadly motorcycle crash in Butler Twp.

She is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

The charges stem from a crash on June 10, 2023, at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road.

Batdorf was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion north on Frederick Pike when she failed to stop at the stop sign, according to a crash report filed by Butler Twp. police. The car hit the back of a 1998 Honda Shadow motorcycle that was stopped at the stop sign.

Both the driver and passenger were thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 59-year-old Vandalia man, was transported to Miami Valley Hospital with serious injuries, according to the report.

His passenger, 59-year-old Glenda Hall, of Vandalia, was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Both were wearing helmets, according to the crash report.

Batdorf was transported to Kettering Health Dayton with minor injuries.