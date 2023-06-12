Vandalia woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Butler Twp.

A woman died and two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Butler Twp. Saturday afternoon.
Glenda Hall, 59, of Vandalia, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Butler Twp. police. The man, who was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, is being treated for serious injuries.
The driver of the car was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital with minor injuries.
Butler Twp. police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash around 5:45 p.m. at the Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road intersection on Saturday.
The injured man and Hall were thrown from the motorcycle, according to police. The man was the driver of the motorcycle and Hall was a passenger.
The crash remains under investigation.
