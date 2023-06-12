BreakingNews
Tornadoes confirmed in Miami, Champaign counties
X

Vandalia woman killed, man seriously injured in motorcycle crash in Butler Twp.

Local News
By
23 minutes ago

A woman died and two people were injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and car in Butler Twp. Saturday afternoon.

Glenda Hall, 59, of Vandalia, was pronounced dead at Miami Valley Hospital, according to Butler Twp. police. The man, who was also taken to Miami Valley Hospital, is being treated for serious injuries.

ExploreMan dead after SUV hits median, tree in Kettering Saturday

The driver of the car was transported to Miami Valley North Hospital with minor injuries.

Butler Twp. police and fire crews responded to a report of a crash around 5:45 p.m. at the Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road intersection on Saturday.

The injured man and Hall were thrown from the motorcycle, according to police. The man was the driver of the motorcycle and Hall was a passenger.

The crash remains under investigation.

In Other News
1
Tornadoes confirmed in Miami, Champaign counties
2
Storm surveys taking place in Miami, Champaign counties after storms...
3
NEW DETAILS: NASIC says it has no record of a ‘Jonathan Grey’
4
Did you win $1M Mega Millions prize? Ticket sold in Moraine
5
Why Abby Michaels was found not guilty in her wrong-way crash murder...

About the Author

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top