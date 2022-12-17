Troy’s Trojan City Studios releases covers compilation

Stewart: “That’s kind of where the dream started and we’re finally starting to see the fruits of that dream. The main plan is to have it be a fully functional recording studio for music, voiceovers, podcasting or whatever audio needs people have. Our main vision was to make this new Neve 8424 mixing console a centerpiece for the studio. It’s a nice piece of gear.”

Canan: “Chris had this idea to do this compilation of ‘60s and ‘70s covers, (which) is music we’ve listened to and looked to that’s driven our purchase choices with the mixing board and the preamps. We thought this would be a good era to show what this gear can do. We want this to be a place where people can come in, we do the work and there aren’t any distractions. We had Scott Houchens of the Pullouts come in. He recorded ‘Out on the Weekend’ by Neil Young. That was our first single from the compilation.”