Troy’s Trojan City Studios releases covers compilation

In January, local musicians Chris Stewart and Seth Canan celebrate the one-year anniversary of opening Trojan City Studios, 1516 W. Main St., Troy. The recording studio has already handled a variety of projects from band sessions to ongoing podcasts. One special project, the new multi-act compilation, “Analog: A Tribute to the ‘60s and ‘70s,” released on Friday, Dec. 16.
Stewart and Canan recently discussed the album, which includes Neo American Pioneers take on the Rolling Stones’ “Gimme Shelter,” a version of Electric Light Orchestra’s “Showdown” by Amber Hargett & the Who’s Who, and Cory Breth’s cover of “Lean on Me” by Bill Withers.
Canan: “Having a studio has been a dream of ours. Chris is married to my cousin, Allie. He knew I had done some work, so he approached me and asked me if I wanted to start a studio. I had just moved into a house and had just set up my own little home studio. I was like, ‘Well, crap, this is awesome.’ (laughs) I said yes and I’m thoroughly involved.”
Stewart: “That’s kind of where the dream started and we’re finally starting to see the fruits of that dream. The main plan is to have it be a fully functional recording studio for music, voiceovers, podcasting or whatever audio needs people have. Our main vision was to make this new Neve 8424 mixing console a centerpiece for the studio. It’s a nice piece of gear.”
Canan: “Chris had this idea to do this compilation of ‘60s and ‘70s covers, (which) is music we’ve listened to and looked to that’s driven our purchase choices with the mixing board and the preamps. We thought this would be a good era to show what this gear can do. We want this to be a place where people can come in, we do the work and there aren’t any distractions. We had Scott Houchens of the Pullouts come in. He recorded ‘Out on the Weekend’ by Neil Young. That was our first single from the compilation.”
Stewart: “There’s so much talent in this area so we just threw the idea out there on Facebook. We started hearing from people and it was an overwhelmingly positive response. We had Motel Faces and Yirf come in and do songs. We’ve only got eight acts this time so we can easily do it again. There are so many great songs from that (era) so it’s hard to go wrong with the material. We just have to find the right track for the right artist.”
More info: www.trojancitystudios.com.
Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or e-mail at donthrasher100@gmail.com.
About the Author