Truck fire forces early closure of Montgomery County solid waste facility

A Rumpke truck departs the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility in Moraine. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF FILE
Credit: HANDOUT

Local News | 1 hour ago
By Jen Balduf

A truck fire this afternoon in one of the tunnels forced the Montgomery County Solid Waste District to close its transfer and recycling facility in Moraine for the rest of the day.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire, which led the transfer station to close at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release from the county.

Regular hours are 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the facility, 1001 Encrete Lane in Moraine.

The solid waste district provides waste disposal services for commercial and residential customers. It also provides drop-offs for yard waste, mixed recycling and special items that cannot be disposed of at home, such as scrap tires, appliances, electronics, household hazardous waste and more.

For more information about the solid waste district, call 937-225-4999 or visit its website.

