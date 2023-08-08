TSA PreCheck location opens at downtown Dayton Auto Title Office

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office has announced it has opened a TSA PreCheck location in the downtown Dayton Auto Title Office, on the first floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 West Third Street.

TSA PreCheck is a screening program that makes risk assessments about passengers, and if approved passengers are not required to remove items like their shoes, belt, bag, jacket/outerwear and electronics. Children under 12 can also go through the TSA PreCheck line with a TSA PreChecked passenger.

According to the announcement, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley started looking into installing the TSA PreCheck location after he and his wife were looking into getting PreChecked and found out the closest location was in Miami County.

The Dayton Auto Title Office served its first TSA PreCheck customer on July 21, the announcement said.

The announcement said that TSA PreCheck costs $78, and applicants need to bring a government-issued photo ID; credit card, business check or money order; and birth certificate or passport. The Dayton location can’t accept cash or personal checks, the Clerk of Courts office said.

Walk-ins are welcome, the office said, but priority goes to people with appointments, which can be made online.