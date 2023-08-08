BreakingNews
ELECTION RESULTS: State and Local counts for Issue 1

TSA PreCheck location opens at downtown Dayton Auto Title Office

Credit: Charles Krupa

Credit: Charles Krupa

Local News
By
55 minutes ago
X

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts Office has announced it has opened a TSA PreCheck location in the downtown Dayton Auto Title Office, on the first floor of the Montgomery County Administration Building at 451 West Third Street.

TSA PreCheck is a screening program that makes risk assessments about passengers, and if approved passengers are not required to remove items like their shoes, belt, bag, jacket/outerwear and electronics. Children under 12 can also go through the TSA PreCheck line with a TSA PreChecked passenger.

ExploreNotices of new property values on the way: Here’s how to dispute amount

According to the announcement, Clerk of Courts Mike Foley started looking into installing the TSA PreCheck location after he and his wife were looking into getting PreChecked and found out the closest location was in Miami County.

The Dayton Auto Title Office served its first TSA PreCheck customer on July 21, the announcement said.

The announcement said that TSA PreCheck costs $78, and applicants need to bring a government-issued photo ID; credit card, business check or money order; and birth certificate or passport. The Dayton location can’t accept cash or personal checks, the Clerk of Courts office said.

Walk-ins are welcome, the office said, but priority goes to people with appointments, which can be made online.

In Other News
1
Polls close after robust turnout: Local voters share reasons for voting...
2
Notices of new property values on the way: Here’s how to dispute amount
3
Medical helicopter called to Germantown motorcycle crash
4
Judge dismisses Bethel families’ lawsuit over schools’ transgender...
5
International students at Sinclair Community College volunteer at...

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top