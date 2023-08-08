BreakingNews
Oregon Express for sale in Dayton: ‘We will continue to do this until the right buyers come along’

Notices of new property values on the way: Here’s how to dispute it

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Local News
By
44 minutes ago
X

Notices of new property values have been sent to Montgomery County property owners.

This year is the midway point, or triennial market update, required by the state as part of a comprehensive property reappraisal conducted every six years.

ExploreRELATED: Massive property value increase will hit different for taxpayers in Miamisburg schools, Greene County, Dayton

The Ohio Department of Taxation recommended an average countywide property value increase of 37% for Montgomery County. For some, it could mean a tax increase of hundreds of dollars a year.

“During a triennial update, property values are adjusted uniformly by neighborhood based on real estate sales data from the previous year,” County Auditor Karl Keith stated in a letter to property owners. “In 2022, we experienced a near record number of sales in our county, at record-high prices. As a result, most neighborhoods in the county will see an increase in property values.

“It is important to note that property taxes do not increase at the same rate as property values,” Keith wrote.

Page 1 of Sample Letter
Page 1 of Sample Letter
Contributed to DocumentCloud by Kyle Nagel (Cox Media Group) • View document or read text

Property owners who believe the tentative value does not accurately represent actual value can request an informal review meeting. Visit www.mcreval.org or call the Property Owners Hotline at 937-224-8927, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, to schedule a time to meet by Zoom or phone.

Property information, neighborhood maps and sales data to conduct the update also are available at www.mcreval.org.

In Other News
1
International students at Sinclair Community College volunteer at...
2
Central State lands federal funding to use in drone farming research
3
Turnout brisk in early morning voting in Montgomery County
4
Miami County Foundation goes to online application only
5
Police arrest 3, looking for 4th suspect after vehicle theft ends in...

About the Author

Follow Jen Balduf on twitter

Jen Roppel Balduf covers breaking news for the Dayton Daily News. She earned a bachelor of science in journalism degree from Ohio University and also writes for the Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun and Dayton.com.

© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top