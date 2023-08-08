Notices of new property values on the way: Here’s how to dispute it

Notices of new property values have been sent to Montgomery County property owners.

This year is the midway point, or triennial market update, required by the state as part of a comprehensive property reappraisal conducted every six years.

The Ohio Department of Taxation recommended an average countywide property value increase of 37% for Montgomery County. For some, it could mean a tax increase of hundreds of dollars a year.

“During a triennial update, property values are adjusted uniformly by neighborhood based on real estate sales data from the previous year,” County Auditor Karl Keith stated in a letter to property owners. “In 2022, we experienced a near record number of sales in our county, at record-high prices. As a result, most neighborhoods in the county will see an increase in property values.

“It is important to note that property taxes do not increase at the same rate as property values,” Keith wrote.

Property owners who believe the tentative value does not accurately represent actual value can request an informal review meeting. Visit www.mcreval.org or call the Property Owners Hotline at 937-224-8927, available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays, to schedule a time to meet by Zoom or phone.

Property information, neighborhood maps and sales data to conduct the update also are available at www.mcreval.org.