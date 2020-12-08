Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run draws 69 participants this year

The 88th Force Support Squadron hosted its 2020 Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 19. This year’s race was held with three staggered start times to accommodate the 69 runners who entered. Those participating were treated to a piece of pumpkin pie and fruit cups. Three runners from each group were selected by lottery to receive all the ingredients to make a turkey dinner for four, while two others won turkeys weighing 13-15 pounds. U.S. AIR