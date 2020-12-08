X

Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run draws 69 participants this year

Participants take off from the starting line of the 88th Force Support Squadron’s 2020 Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 19. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
By 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

The 88th Force Support Squadron hosted its 2020 Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 19. This year’s race was held with three staggered start times to accommodate the 69 runners who entered. Those participating were treated to a piece of pumpkin pie and fruit cups. Three runners from each group were selected by lottery to receive all the ingredients to make a turkey dinner for four, while two others won turkeys weighing 13-15 pounds. U.S. AIR

Runners check their watches during the 88th Force Support Squadron’s 2020 Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run Nov. 19. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Some participants in the 2020 Turkey Trot covered the 5K distance in more comfort than others. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
Russell “Taz” Petersen (right), 88th Force Support Squadron fitness program manager, explains the course to participants during the 2020 Turkey Trot 5K Fun Run at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on Nov. 19. U.S. AIR FORCE PHOTO/WESLEY FARNSWORTH
