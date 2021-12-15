Two accused of arson in October Dayton Canoe Club fire

Two Dayton men have been accused of starting a fire at the Dayton Canoe Club in October.
Joshua Webster, 30, and Devon Hedger, 20, were both indicted on arson charges stemming from the Oct. 26 fire, according to court documents.
The Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Team at the time said the fire caused an estimated $6,000 in damage, mostly to the exterior of the Riverside Drive club.
It also said the fire was set intentionally and afterward two men were detained, although it is unclear whether those two were Webster and Hedger.
We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.
