Two accused of arson in October Dayton Canoe Club fire

Local News
By Daniel Susco
9 minutes ago

Two Dayton men have been accused of starting a fire at the Dayton Canoe Club in October.

Joshua Webster, 30, and Devon Hedger, 20, were both indicted on arson charges stemming from the Oct. 26 fire, according to court documents.

ExplorePREVIOUS COVERAGE: 2 detained after fire set at Dayton Canoe Club

The Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Team at the time said the fire caused an estimated $6,000 in damage, mostly to the exterior of the Riverside Drive club.

It also said the fire was set intentionally and afterward two men were detained, although it is unclear whether those two were Webster and Hedger.

We are working to learn more and will update this story with any new information.

Daniel Susco
Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

