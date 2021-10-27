2 detained after fire set at Dayton Canoe Club

A fire at the Dayton Canoe Club on Riverside Drive Tuesday night was set intentionally, according to the Dayton Fire Department’s Fire Investigations Team.
Two males were detained, but have not been formally charged at this time.
The fire was contained primarily to the Dayton Canoe Club’s exterior. Preliminary damages are estimated to be worth $6,000, according to the Dayton Fire Department.
We will continue to update this story as more information is available.
