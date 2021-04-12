Two redevelopment projects to receive city funding to add jobs, services to West Dayton

IDG plans to invest about $334,000 in the project. The city’s grant funding is expected to help with building improvements, new machinery and equipment and electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades.

Dayton city commissioners also are expected to vote on providing funding to help Anthony James Painting and Contracting relocate from downtown to 1436 Cincinnati St., in the Stoney Ridge neighborhood.

Anthony James Painting and Contracting in downtown wants to acquire, rehab and relocate to this property at 1436 Cincinnati St. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The company plans to invest about $436,000 to acquire and renovate the commercial space, and the project will help retain eight full-time positions and will lead to four new full-time jobs in the next two years, the city said.

The company, founded in 1984, is a family- and minority-owned business that specializes in contract painting for commercial and residential properties, the city said. The jobs the company plans to retain have an average annual salary of $29,000.