Two redevelopment projects to receive city funding to add jobs, services to West Dayton

Dayton Commission this week could approve funding for two redevelopment projects that promise to bring jobs or services in west and southwest Dayton.
The city is considering giving a pair of $100,000 grants from the West Dayton Development Fund to Invictus Development Group Inc. (IDG) and Anthony James Painting and Contracting.
IDG, a nonprofit affiliate of Greater Dayton Premier Management, plans to acquire and redevelop vacant commercial space at 2118 Germantown St. into a new “community asset,” according to city of Dayton documents.
IDG plans to use 6,000 square feet of space in the property to provide educational, workforce development and mental health services in the Miami Chapel neighborhood.
IDG plans to invest about $334,000 in the project. The city’s grant funding is expected to help with building improvements, new machinery and equipment and electrical, plumbing and HVAC upgrades.
Dayton city commissioners also are expected to vote on providing funding to help Anthony James Painting and Contracting relocate from downtown to 1436 Cincinnati St., in the Stoney Ridge neighborhood.
The company plans to invest about $436,000 to acquire and renovate the commercial space, and the project will help retain eight full-time positions and will lead to four new full-time jobs in the next two years, the city said.
The company, founded in 1984, is a family- and minority-owned business that specializes in contract painting for commercial and residential properties, the city said. The jobs the company plans to retain have an average annual salary of $29,000.