Two Wilberforce University students to represent school at NBA All Star Game

Toniyah Washington and Jontavius Littles, both Wilberforce University students, will attend the game virtually. Littles is a Guard for the Wilberforce Bulldogs, the college’s website shows. He is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. Toniyah Washington was not listed on Wilberforce University’s basketball roster, however she reportedly played basketball for her high school in Miami, Florida, Next College Student Athlete shows.

Tonight at the All Star Game, the NBA will recognize historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and highlight the schools’ academic excellence and historic pride, a release from Wilberforce University said. The league plans to donate $3 million to the United Negro College Fund (UNCF), the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Direct Relief Fund for Health Equity.