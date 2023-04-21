Two women file lawsuit against Central State alleging discrimination

Central State University declined to comment.

Cincinnati law firm Taft, Stettinius and Hollister investigated Central State president Jack Thomas’ actions against five women who worked at the university and who accused him of mistreating employees. The law firm issued a report in February criticizing Thomas’ “leadership style” as “rude, belittling and bullying,” but not rising to the level of discrimination or harassment.

University trustees initiated the investigation after five current and former employees — all Black women with past leadership roles at CSU — wrote a letter to the board last August alleging Thomas harassed and discriminated against them in employment decisions. The university paid nearly $30,000 to Taft, Stettinius and Hollister for the investigation, according to records obtained by the Dayton Daily News.

David Duwell, the attorney for the five women who have accused Thomas, said the law firm plans to file three more lawsuits against the university on behalf of the other women.

Duwell said being rude and insulting is not a “leadership style.”

“At best, these words point out serious character flaws in someone who does not care how he interacts with others,” Duwell said. “On a more extreme end, they point to someone who can potentially cause irreparable harm to others, as he has done to my clients.”

Duwell said bullying is intentional and causes emotional, mental and physical harm. He said the clients were trying to resolve this matter without taking it to trial, but his clients are still open to an out-of-court resolution.