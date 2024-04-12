Uber driver shot in Clark County remembered as loving mother, sister

According to her obituary, Hall attended Ohio State University for horticulture, having “an avid love for gardening.” She was close to sisters Melissa and Marquita, with whom she “shared countless adventures, from childhood pranks to late-night heart-to-heart conversations.”

Hall was proud of being the oldest grandchild, never letting her siblings and cousins forget it, according to her obituary. “Teasibly, she would remind them that she was the oldest and they had to obey her.”

Hall had one child, Mario Hall, who she “adored,” according to her obituary. The two had an “unbreakable bond.”

“If you saw Letha, you more than likely saw Mario,” the obituary stated. “She has planted seeds of motherly love, encouragement and confidence in him. As Mario grew and matured, Letha gave him the freedom to explore, to stumble and to rise. Yet, through it all, she remained his steadfast guide, celebrating his victories, comforting his wounds and always tending to his heart with tenderness and care.”

Hall retired from the Regional Income Tax Agency and previously worked at the Bureau of Workers Compensation, the Kipp Academy in North Carolina and St. Vincent’s Behavioral Health Center. She worked for Uber and also started her own janitorial service.

She was a member of Faith Ministries Church and when she moved to North Carolina, she continued to attend online. Hall returned to Columbus last year and “reunited with her church family.”

Hall enjoyed gardening, fishing and cooking, and she was known for buttery pound cakes.

Hall’s life was celebrated at Faith Ministries on April 5.