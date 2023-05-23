Uber launches teen accounts in Dayton, other cities

According to a release from the company from earlier this month, the feature is part of its family profile feature, where multiple Uber accounts are linked together. The company said this lets families pay for rides and deliveries from a central account, as well as receive location and order updates.

Uber said that teen accounts are “built for parents and caretakers of 13-17 year olds” to get teens from place to place.