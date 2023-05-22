Congress to get bill to bolster infant formula production by requiring secondary provider

At one point in 2022, the Biden administration invoked the Defense Production Act to use military aircraft to get formula from overseas suppliers.

“Families should never be placed in a situation where they struggle to adequately feed their infant children, but that has been the harsh reality for countless families in Ohio and across the country for more than a year,” Turner said. “I am proud to partner with my friend and colleague, Congresswoman Stefanik, to expand WIC’s existing contracting requirements and foster competitiveness in the baby formula market. By making our supply chain more resilient, we can protect families from baby formula shortages in the future.”

The WIC program provides federal grants to states for food, healthcare referrals and nutrition education to low-income women (pregnant, breastfeeding and postpartum) and children under 5 years old, Turner’s office said. It serves some 40% of all infants born in the United States and accounts for half of infant formula consumption.

Three companies, Abbott, Reckitt and Gerber, provide 95% of the total baby formula supply nationwide, Turner’s office said.

The state of Ohio contracts with Mead Johnson, a division of Reckitt, to produce its Enfamil products. Its contract with Mead Johnson began in October 2021 and will be up for renewal in 2024. Ohio WIC contracts renew every 3 to 5 years.