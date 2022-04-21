UD Flyer Pitch competition announces winners of more than $100K

Flyer Pitch is one of the largest new-venture contests at the collegiate level, with more than $150,000 in cash prizes and $50,000 in in-kind prizes, according to UD. It is operated by the University of Dayton’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and the Greater West Dayton Incubator in partnership with PNC Bank, the Entrepreneurs’ Center and Bandila Studios.

The competitors worked with industry-specific mentors to develop their ideas, with access to a co-working membership at The Hub Powered by PNC at the Dayton Arcade and the Greater West Dayton Incubator.