UD Flyer Pitch competition announces winners of more than $100K

Multiple winners have been announced in the University of Dayton’s Flyer Pitch competition, which will award funding and support to the winners.
Flyer Pitch is one of the largest new-venture contests at the collegiate level, with more than $150,000 in cash prizes and $50,000 in in-kind prizes, according to UD. It is operated by the University of Dayton’s L. William Crotty Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership and the Greater West Dayton Incubator in partnership with PNC Bank, the Entrepreneurs’ Center and Bandila Studios.
The competitors worked with industry-specific mentors to develop their ideas, with access to a co-working membership at The Hub Powered by PNC at the Dayton Arcade and the Greater West Dayton Incubator.
The winners include:
- Lunnie, a redesigned nursing bra created by Sarah Kallile, took the largest prize money with $50,000 from Flyer Pitch and Ohio’s Entrepreneurial Services Provider program.
- AIMM, founded by former University of Dayton Research Institute researcher Luis Estevez, developed a water filter powered by gravity that kills bacteria and viruses to produce clean water. It was funded with $35,000.
- Fail Me Not Tutoring, a company founded by Michel’le Curington that offers interactive sessions to help students in kindergarten through eighth grade in reading and math, won the community choice award and $10,000.
- Unemotional, a culturally responsive social-emotional learning service for students in grades seven through 12 at urban schools, created by Jordyn Calhoun, also won a prize of $10,000.
