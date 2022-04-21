UD honors late dean Mittelstaedt with advising center, scholarship

The University of Dayton will dedicate the new John D. Mittelstaedt Center for Advising and Business Student Success, and will launch a scholarship in memory of the late dean of the School of Business Administration.
Mittelstaedt, who was dean from 2017 until his death in 2020, was passionate about the important role academic advisers play in helping students on their path to graduation and finding their vocational calling in life, university officials said. To accomplish these goals, he added academic advisers to staff during his tenure.
He also helped launch new master’s degree programs, elevated research and teaching activities of the faculty and created the Center for Student Engagement.
Trevor Collier took over as interim dean after Mittelstaedt’s death and then became the permanent dean.
The Mittelstaedt scholarship, created through donations from more than 50 donors, including his wife Patrice and their two children, will benefit business students who have financial need. Gifts ranged from $20 to more than $15,000.
Along with advising staff, the center houses staff who assist business students with career services and graduate program advising and admission, as well as peer student advisers.
About the Author