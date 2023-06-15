UD names longtime Catholic university admin to IT leadership role

The University of Dayton has named a new vice president and chief information officer, the university announced Thursday.

The university appointed Gurvinder Rekhi, who has 25 years of experience in IT management and leadership roles as well as 18 years of experience at Catholic universities. He will take his new position starting August 1.

Most recently, Rekhi was associate CIO at the Catholic University of America since 2021, focusing on enterprise applications, IT security and user services, according to the announcement. He spent nine years at the university in IT and leadership roles.

Rekhi also spent nine years at the University of Notre Dame as director of application services and senior IT leader, the announcement said.

At UD, Rekhi will lead UDit, the university’s IT services team with over 80 employees. He will be taking over from current CIO Tom Skill, who is also associate provost and a professor at the university, according to the university website.

UD President Eric F. Spina said that they are excited to welcome Rekhi, saying, “His talents, prior work experience and values align so well with the University, which will benefit him in building strong relationships and partnerships with the owners and stakeholders for various systems across campus.”