UD School of Law takes top 2 spots in Ohio AG’s mock trial competition

The University of Dayton School of Law had teams claim the top two spots in the Ohio Attorney General’s Public Service Mock Trial Competition.
Teams from UD placed first and second in the Nov. 19 competition.
“There were many great future lawyers in the court room but the team from Dayton set the bar,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “We hope the process has helped to pique participants’ interest in pursuing a legal career focused on protecting and serving the people of Ohio.”
Ten teams participated in the competition, which was created to help law students gain courtroom experience and learn about public service careers.
The case problem involved a civil rights action for damages in an alleged racial profiling case that resulted in a traffic stop, according to the attorney general’s office.
The members of UD’s first place team included Emily Smith, Stefanie Stack, Jordan Staley, Courtney Strickland, Nicole Vega and Annie Wall. William Becker, Mark Chilson, Thomas Hagel and Kelly Becker coached the team.
