Union: Nearly all Centerville school teachers cut last year were offered jobs back

CENTERVILLE - Nearly all of the Centerville teachers whose jobs were cut last year have been offered positions with the district, according to a union leader.
Centerville City Schools Board of Education voted in 2020 to cut 18.5 teaching positions, but many have returned, Centerville Classroom Teachers’ Association President Brian Cayot said.
“I believe between this year and last year all but one of the teachers have been recalled to the district. The one that has not been given a part time contract this year,” Cayot said in an email to the Dayton Daily News.
“However, not all teachers who were recalled decided to come back to the district,” he added. “They found employment in other area districts last year and enjoyed their experience with them and decided to stay with those districts.”
The teaching cuts were proposed by Superintendent Tom Henderson in June 2020 as part of a 31.5-job shift in the wake of $2.12 million state cuts announced after the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
At least one school board member – Dr. David Roer – voted for the reduction in force with the caveat that if Centerville had future teaching vacancies, those whose jobs were cut would get top consideration.