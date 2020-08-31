X

University of Dayton reports 111 new COVID-19 cases, 744 active cases

Premier Health has a couple of tents set-up on the University of Dayton campus testing students for COVID-19.As some colleges and universities in the region prepare to start classes, the University of Dayton extended its remote learning to mid-September because of the jump in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus the past week. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Premier Health has a couple of tents set-up on the University of Dayton campus testing students for COVID-19.As some colleges and universities in the region prepare to start classes, the University of Dayton extended its remote learning to mid-September because of the jump in the number of COVID-19 cases on campus the past week. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

Credit: JIM NOELKER

Credit: JIM NOELKER

By Jen Balduf

The University of Dayton reported 343 new cases since Friday, including 111 on Monday, which brings the number of active cases to 744.

Over the weekend, UD reported is highest single-day total of 167 cases, and another 65 cases were reported Sunday, according to the university’s campus status webpage. The number of coronavirus cases is nearing 10 percent of the student body, based on the total undergraduate enrollment of 8,717 for 2020 reported to U.S. News & World Report for its annual college rankings.

The campus alert level remained unchanged Monday at red Status 4-Warning on its five-tired system. This means contact tracing is not able to reliably identify affected individuals. The next status would call for all students to vacate campus.

Last week, the university extended remote learning until at least Sept. 14.

It also launched an initiative to expand testing of students.

