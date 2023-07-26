University of Dayton research to help power NASA lunar mission

The University of Dayton will work with a company to develop a power generator for NASA lunar missions.

NASA announced Tuesday that a team led by Zeno Power — a developer of commercial radioisotope power systems, with offices in Washington, D.C. and Seattle — has been awarded $15 million to develop an americium-241 radioisotope Stirling generator for lunar surface missions.

The team for the program, called Harmonia, includes the University of Dayton Research Institute (UDRI), Blue Origin, Intuitive Machines Inc., NASA Glenn Research Center, NASA Marshall Flight Center and Sunpower Inc.

UDRI will partner with Zeno on the project to design and develop the heat source for the system. UDRI and NASA Glenn are the only two Ohio partners in the project.

UDRI’s is anticipating $2.8 million from its work with Zeno, a UDRI spokeswoman said.

UDRI has some experience with generators for these kinds of missions. Readers may recall that former Mound complex scientists with UDRI helped develop the technology behind a radioactive plutonium generator that powered the Mars Perseverance rover a couple of years ago.

Operations during the two-week lunar night and in permanently shadowed regions on the moon are a challenge due to extreme cold in those environments, Zeno Power said in its release on the NASA award.

The goal is to build a power source that converts heat generated by the decay of radioisotopes, offering a supply of energy.

The generators developed with the award could allow NASA assets to survive and operate during those long nights, extending missions from two weeks to several years, the company said.

Harmonia’s goal is to develop flight-ready technology for a 2027 lunar surface demonstration.

“Project Harmonia will provide the technology to transform the moon from a location darkened by night and shadow to one enlightened by science and exploration, ultimately for the good of the nation and humankind,” Tyler Bernstein, chief executive and co-founder of Zeno Power, said in a release.