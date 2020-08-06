Updated survey enables commissaries to respond directly to customers

Customers access the purchaser survey using the link, https://mydeca.me/receipt, which is printed at the bottom of their receipt. They have seven days from their purchase date to log on and complete the survey.

According to Shannon Noble, management and program analyst, after clicking the submit button at the bottom of the survey page, a contact page will display for survey respondents to provide their name, email address and phone number (optional). An email with the customer’s survey responses will automatically be sent to DeCA’s Customer Comment Program. Customers will receive a response via DeCA’s Customer Comment Program within 72 hours of their survey submission.

“Contact information will not be retained within the ForeSee survey platform,” Noble added.

Other changes are being rolled out, changes that will additionally improve our understanding of how far our customers are traveling, how they perceive their commissary savings, and the main obstacles to our customers shopping with greater frequency.

“Your feedback is important! DeCA is committed to delivering a premiere customer experience in every store, and the ForeSee survey is a powerful tool to help us do that,” Bianchi said.