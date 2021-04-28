U.S. 35 exit ramp to close Friday night

The eastbound exit ramp on U.S. 35 for Keowee Street will be closed beginning at 8 p.m. Friday.
The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will close the U.S. 35 exit ramp for bridge deck repairs. The ramp will reopen Saturday, May 1 at 5 a.m.
Motorists can take a detour from Steve Whalen Boulevard to Wyoming Street to Wayne Avenue to return to their route.
This work is tentative depending on the weather. ODOT encourages motorist to visit www.OHGO.com for other road closings for construction and weather.