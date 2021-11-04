dayton-daily-news logo
U.S. 35 superstreet officially opens to traffic in Greene County

At US 35 and Orchard Lane is the site for a new Superstreet intersection. The construction goes from Factory Road to Orchard Lane. JIM NOELKER/STAFF
Caption
At US 35 and Orchard Lane is the site for a new Superstreet intersection. The construction goes from Factory Road to Orchard Lane. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

By London Bishop, Staff Writer
1 hour ago

After several weather-related delays, the traffic pattern has officially switched for the U.S. 35 Superstreet in Greene County, at both intersections of Orchard Lane and Factory Road.

It is part of a $14.9 million project to improve safety and traffic flow.

Crews worked Wednesday night into Thursday morning to switch traffic signals and open the new median crossovers, called loons, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

ExploreNew details on the U.S. 35 superstreet in Greene County

With the new signals in place, left-turn and cross-over movements from both Factory Road and Orchard lane to U.S. 35 are prohibited. Motorists traveling on either roadway are now required to turn right onto U.S. 35 and either continue to the nearby loon, where they can make a legal U-turn at signalized intersections and proceed on U.S. 35 in the opposite direction, or return to the side street.

Although the Superstreet is open to traffic, contractors will continue working to build the new traffic islands at Factory Road and Orchard Lane and adjust signals over the next few months, ODOT said. In addition, they will return in the spring of 2022 to complete final paving operations and striping.

